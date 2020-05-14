Update: Body In Evans Bay, Wellington Identified

Wellington Police have now identified the body of the man found in Evans Bay inlet yesterday, 12 May.

He was a 45-year-old man from the Wellington area.

“We are currently working with the family of the deceased to offer support, investigating the circumstances, and looking to establish his movements leading up to his death,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth.

“We welcome any information from the public who may have seen anything in the Evans Bay area in the days leading up to Tuesday, or anything that may assist our inquiries.”

He is described as Maori, approximately 185cm tall, and of slim build.

Police National Dive Squad has been at the site of the recovery today and have located a number of items, which are now also being examined.

Police are asking for help from the public as we piece together what has happened.

If you have seen a man fitting this description in the Evans Bay area in the days leading up to May 12, or if you have seen any items of discarded clothing on the shoreline in the area, please get in touch with Police.

If you can help, please contact Wellington Crime Squad on 105, or alternatively anonymous information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

