Can You Help In Police Ten 7 Case?

Police investigating the disappearance of Tauranga man Julian Varley are urging the public to tune in to Police Ten 7 tonight.

Police will be releasing new information in an appeal to determine what has happened to Julian, who has been missing from the Tauranga area since Thursday 23 January 2020.

The last confirmed sighting of Julian was at around 3pm that day, when he was captured on CCTV driving his blue and silver 1998 Nissan Pulsar at the Poike roundabout on State Highway 29a, Tauranga.

At around 1am on Friday 24 January, a member of the public found Julian’s car on fire on Oropi Road near State Highway 36.

The car was totally destroyed by the fire.

Julian has not accessed his bank account or used his cell phone since the day he was last seen, and he has had no contact with family - including his two young children - or friends.

Police hold serious concerns for Julian and have a number of detectives working to establish what has happened to him.

We are committed to finding answers for Julian’s family and friends, and we believe the community can help us with that.

To find out what the new information is and how you can help, watch Police Ten 7 at 7.30pm tonight on TVNZ 2.

Police Ten 7 can also be watched on TVNZ 2 +1 an hour later.

Anyone who can help is encouraged to call the Police Ten 7 Information Line on 0800 107 4636.

© Scoop Media

