Council Calls For Final Report

Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan has set a thirty-day timeframe for the Organisational Review report to be released to councillors and the CE.

The independent organisational reviewers, Martin Jenkins, have been given thirty days to release their final report and brief councillors subject to an escalation in COVID-19 alert levels.

The Mayor requested that the release of the report be put on hold back in March when it became clear that the Council needed to focus its attention on supporting the Kāpiti Coast community to respond to COVID-19 pandemic and planning for the district’s recovery. As we move into Level 2, the council is now in a position to consider this report and give it our full attention.

“My councillors and I want our organisation to be fit for purpose, and this review provides an opportunity to understand what is working well, and conversely what areas need improvement,” says Mayor Guru.

In a resolution passed at today’s, 14 May, Council meeting it was agreed that the final report is to be released at the same time to the Mayor, Councillors, Community Board Chairs and the Chief Executive along with a briefing. The report would then be released in full to the public following the briefing.

"The Council acknowledges that there is a great deal of community interest in the review and it is vital to ensure we are open and honest about any findings, says mayor Guru.

© Scoop Media

