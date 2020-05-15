Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Road - Waitematā
Friday, 15 May 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a
car and a motorcycle near Kaiwaka.
The crash, which
occurred shortly before 12.30pm, is on Kaiwaka-Mangawhai
Road.
One person has died at the
scene.
Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash
Unit are attending the
scene.
