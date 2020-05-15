Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Recovery Plan Revealed

Friday, 15 May 2020, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North City Councillors have endorsed a Recovery Plan for the City. The Plan is for the City to deliver on its long-term goals and bounce-back by building on its strengths and respond creatively to the current challenges.

“The full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the City may take some time to be fully understood,” says Palmerston North City Mayor Grant Smith.

“Covid-19 is different from other emergency events experienced in New Zealand. There has been no damage to infrastructure, but the impacts of the pandemic are being felt by businesses, individuals, families, neighbourhoods, and organisations. We know that the economic and social impacts are likely to be significant and felt by the community long into the future.”

Palmerston North City Council, together with Horizons Regional Council has been leading the local response through its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

“Most Council functions and services affected by the pandemic are re-established, so we’re now turning our attention to the City’s recovery.”

“The Government is encouraging councils to assist with economic recovery by accelerating capital projects and continuing to deliver services to stimulate the local economy. We endorse this approach,” says Mayor Smith.

“While the private sector may necessarily retrench, there is an opportunity for the public sector to assist with economic recovery. PNCC will continue to examine all its costs to ensure services are delivered effectively. We believe a rates freeze could result in additional costs in later years or a reduction in the services provided by Council.”

“Recovery also provides an opportunity for this Council to show leadership by responding to Government direction, understanding and supporting the work of other agencies, and working with strategic partners, such as Rangitāne o Manawatū and CEDA, as they fulfil their leadership roles in the city.”

“We’ve planned a three-stage approach. Stage One: Recovery Planning; Stage Two: Review and Update; Stage Three: Long-term Recovery. Some Stage One actions are underway or already completed, and Stage Three will have measures considered through the next 10 Year Plan 2021/31 process.

Stage One actions focus on four areas of wellbeing - economic, cultural, social and environmental. In summary, these are:

Economic – facilitate new building, support local business, and promote efficient procurement and contractor relationships.

Cultural – promote more placemaking, encourage events, support users of our venues, and build community spirit.

Social – support community welfare and active communities initiatives.

Environmental – promote climate change adaptation and mitigation, and the use of active and public transport, and increase biodiversity.

CEO Heather Shotter says council staff have accelerated planned initiatives as part of the Plan. “Two examples have kickstarted the City’s economic recovery are the commencement of the Arena Masterplan construction - employing many local contractors, and ‘Choose Manawatu’ the buy local campaign to support other business sectors with 198 businesses registered.

The Recovery Plan meets the requirements of the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002 (Sec 155), follows National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) guidance and has been prepared with information and advice received from government departments, Horizons Regional Council, PNCC’s EOC, and strategic partners.

The Plan is also available on Council’s website www.pncc.govt.nz/recovery, as well as a guide to city services operating under Alert Level 2.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Palmerston North City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2020

Welcome to the breadline. Treasury’s best case scenario sees unemployment reaching 9.8% by September and yet… the coalition government seems to have decided it can afford the blowout in welfare numbers only by paying out those benefits at their current meagre levels, and nothing beyond them. Therefore, Budget 2020 offers nothing for vulnerable beneficiaries and their families beyond the $25 a week pittance it conceded earlier on. (Ironically, while the virus has just reminded us of the value of our public health system, the people who lost their jobs from Covid-19 will almost certainly not be able to afford to visit their GPs in future.) More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act

Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 