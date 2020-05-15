Crash, Whakatu Drive, Richmond - Tasman
Friday, 15 May 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Whakatu
Drive, Richmond, involving a truck and a car.
Police
were called about 2.20pm.
While initial indications
are there have not been any serious injuries, the road is
currently blocked and may take some time to
clear.
Diversions are in place, and motorists should
avoid the area if
possible.
