Police Appeal For Information In Relation To Porirua Assault

Police are investigating two different incidents at Bothamley Park, Porirua this month.

Around 9am on Friday 8 May, a woman was approached by a male in the park and she ran away from him.

A woman was also approached by a male at around 9:20am on Wednesday 13 May.

He grabbed the woman from behind and then assaulted her.

In both incidents comments of a sexual nature were made.

“We’re asking for the public’s help to identify this offender or identify any other incidents of a similar nature so this does not happen to anyone else,” says Detective Sergeant Gary Fowler.

Police believe the two incidents involve the same man, who is described as skinny, between 180 and 190cm tall and between 18 and 22 years old.

On both days the male was wearing a green camouflage jacket.

On 8 May the male was wearing a red top under this jacket and blue track pants.

On 13 May the male was wearing knee-length black shorts.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen what happened, or anyone who may have been a victim of similar offending and may not have reported it to Police, please get in contact on 105 quoting the file number 200513/2860.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.

