Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keep Dunedin Rail Rolling Media Release: City Council Backing Dunedin Rail Commuter Trial

Friday, 15 May 2020, 6:06 pm
Press Release: Keep Dunedin Rail Rolling

The commitment of the Dunedin City Council to a future for rail in Dunedin has been welcomed by the Keep Dunedin Rail Rolling campaign.

A motion supporting the campaign was put to the DCC Planning and Environment Committee meeting Thursday 15 May by Mayor Aaron Hawkins, which was overwhelmingly supported by Councillors.

Keep Dunedin Rail Rolling campaign spokesperson Dave Kearns says meetings are taking place with local MPs, councillors and technical staff to advance the commuter rail trial proposed by the campaign.

Mr Kearns says the only thing getting in the way of progress now is the DRL Board and senior management.

He says it is strange the DCL Board and senior management have not adjusted to the changed situation, with the CEO today stating in an email he was continuing to move towards ‘mothballing’ DRL.

“Someone needs to give them a call as they obviously aren’t following the news.”

Mr Kearns says the redundancies and ‘mothballing’ need to be put on hold immediately, as the announcement of a further 8 weeks of wage subsidies from the 2020 Budget would give adequate time to set up commuter services.

“It is clear the DRL Board has to be replaced as soon as possible as they are not acting in the best interests of DRL or Dunedin.”

Mr Kearns says the announcement of a major injection of capital into rail as part of the post-Covid 2020 Budget is a very encouraging development.

The Minister of Finance Grant Robertson has stated he is not a fan of austerity and says “the way we will get through this is by investing in people, in businesses, and communities.”

Mr Kearns says the message from the community, local Government and central Government is clear, and the DRL Board and senior management needed to get on board.

Wording of motion for DCC Planning and Environment Committee meeting Thursday 15 May 2020, moved Hawkins, passed 13 for – 2 against

That council:

1. Continues to see a future for rail in Dunedin;

2. Supports the Keep Dunedin Rail Rolling campaign as a vehicle for promoting that;

3. Continues to advocate for improved funding and policy settings for rail, and to explore funding and service delivery models for rail in the city where appropriate;

4. Requests a report in time for Annual Plan deliberations costing a feasibility study for a commuter rail pilot using Dunedin Railways Ltd assets, in time to be of use for the Regional Public Transport Plan; and

5. Explores funding options to offset the cost of this.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Keep Dunedin Rail Rolling on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2020

Welcome to the breadline. Treasury’s best case scenario sees unemployment reaching 9.8% by September and yet… the coalition government seems to have decided it can afford the blowout in welfare numbers only by paying out those benefits at their current meagre levels, and nothing beyond them. Therefore, Budget 2020 offers nothing for vulnerable beneficiaries and their families beyond the $25 a week pittance it conceded earlier on. (Ironically, while the virus has just reminded us of the value of our public health system, the people who lost their jobs from Covid-19 will almost certainly not be able to afford to visit their GPs in future.) More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act

Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 