Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feedback Sought On Street Changes To Keep Wellingtonians Spaced Out

Saturday, 16 May 2020, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Street Changes Mooted To Keep People Spaced Out

A 3km shared path between Shelly Bay and Scorching Bay, more space on Stout Street for people walking from the Railway Station, and a bike lane up the Brooklyn hill are among temporary Wellington street changes now open for feedback.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says Wellington City Council is proposing to make a number of changes to make it easier for people to move around the city on foot and by bike while the Covid-19-related safe distancing restrictions are in place, and to help manage public transport demand.

“We’re delighted that Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has this week approved funding for the first of our proposed Covid-19 response projects, and will meet 90 percent of the costs.”

People can now comment on the following projects:

  • a footpath extension in Stout Street (east/MBIE side) from Bunny Street to Lambton Quay to provide more space for people heading to and from the Railway Station
  • a 1.2km uphill bike lane on Brooklyn Road between Willis Street and Ohiro Road
  • a 3km shared path on the Miramar Peninsula between Shelly Bay and Scorching Bay (one-way only for traffic (Shelly Bay to Scorching Bay) with the lane next to the sea for use by people on foot and bikes)
  • bike lanes on both sides of Onepu Road between Leonie Gill Pathway and Rongotai Road
  • a 1.6km two-way bike lane on the seaward side of Evans Bay Parade between Greta Point and Cobham Drive.

All will involve repurposing traffic lanes or parking spaces to provide more space for walking and biking.

Feedback can be provided until 5pm on Thursday 28 May in the Have your say section of the Council website wellington.govt.nz, where more information about the planned changes is available.

The Council plans to make a decision on these five changes on Thursday 11 June and, if approved, work on the streets will begin about mid-June. The changes would be made over a few weeks, with some in place ahead of others.

It is envisaged most of the footpath extensions and pop-up bike lanes would be removed when social distancing restrictions are eased, but having them in place for a short while would help in the development of future more permanent changes.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has also made funding available for temporary Covid-19-related changes to Featherston Street and Victoria Street, pending some further planning work. The Council is working with Waka Kotahi on the next steps for planning these changes. As soon as more detail is available, there will be an opportunity to comment and help shape these proposals.

The Council has also applied for funding for some other pilot projects. The funding applications for these ones were made under a different category and will be assessed by Waka Kotahi in terms of how well they meet the criteria of the Innovating Streets for People pilot fund.

  • temporary changes to make the intersection of Abel Smith and Cuba streets safer and easier for pedestrians
  • central city pop-up park and public spaces
  • central city temporary parking spaces for e-scooters
  • a trial bike route via Wilson Street in Newtown.

All the projects, estimated to collectively cost about $2 million, have been selected due to their benefits and ability to be delivered, from a longer list that included suggestions from the community, Councillors, Council staff, Greater Wellington, interest groups and the public.

All were assessed against a range of criteria including whether they can aid social distancing, encourage walking or biking, are worth trialling, and how well they align with the city’s long-term goals.

The Innovating Streets programme uses tactical urbanism to move towards the Government’s longer-term objectives to create safer, healthier and more vibrant towns and cities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2020

Welcome to the breadline. Treasury’s best case scenario sees unemployment reaching 9.8% by September and yet… the coalition government seems to have decided it can afford the blowout in welfare numbers only by paying out those benefits at their current meagre levels, and nothing beyond them. Therefore, Budget 2020 offers nothing for vulnerable beneficiaries and their families beyond the $25 a week pittance it conceded earlier on. (Ironically, while the virus has just reminded us of the value of our public health system, the people who lost their jobs from Covid-19 will almost certainly not be able to afford to visit their GPs in future.) More>>

Scoop Team - Budget 2020 Full Coverage

ALSO:



 
 

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act

Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 