Police Investigating Sudden Death, Otaki
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan:
Police are investigating following a sudden death in Otaki yesterday, 16 May.
Emergency services were called to a Mill Road address around 7:40pm after a man in his 50s was reported to be injured.
Medical assistance was provided however the man died at the scene.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and a scene guard is in place at the property while enquiries are undertaken.
Work will continue today to formally identify the man and to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.