Update: Otaki Death

Sunday, 17 May 2020, 3:57 pm
The investigation into the death of a man in Otaki
yesterday evening is now being treated as a
homicide.
Emergency services were called to a Mill
Road address around 7:40pm yesterday, where a man in his 50s
was reportedly injured.
Despite receiving medical
treatment, he died at the scene.
A post-mortem will be
conducted tomorrow.
A scene examination by Police and
ESR has been ongoing today, and is expected to continue into
tomorrow.
--- Detective Senior Sergeant Craig
Sheridan
