Update: Otaki Death
Sunday, 17 May 2020, 6:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man with
murder in relation to the death of a man in Otaki on
Saturday
He is due to appear in the Palmerston North
District Court tomorrow.
The man, a Otaki local is
known to the victim.
Police are not looking for anyone
else in relation to the man's death.
The investigation
is ongoing and there will be an increased police presence in
Otaki over the coming days.
A scene examination will
continue
tomorrow.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more