Koromiko Street Crash - One Person Has Died - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 18 May 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Tauranga earlier
today.
The crash involving a truck and a motorbike at
the intersection of Koromiko Street and McCord Ave in Judea
happened just before 9:50am.
One person was taken to
hospital seriously injured, but sadly has since
died.
Koromiko Street was blocked while emergency
services attended the scene, but has now reopened.
The
circumstances of the crash will be
investigated.
