Koromiko Street Crash - Road Reopened - Bay Of Plenty
Police can confirm that Koromiko Street has reopened following the earlier fatal collision today.
Police can confirm that Koromiko Street has reopened following the earlier fatal collision today.
More than once in the past few days Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been at pains to thank both his predecessors - Michael Cullen and Bill English - for the way they paid down government debt. As a result of the Cullen/English double act, New Zealand is unusually well placed to cope with the borrowing that will be required for us to rebuild in the wake of Covid-19. If only the UK, the US and Japan had been blessed with Finance Ministers one half as prudent!.. More>>
Scoop Team - Budget 2020 Full Coverage
Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes
The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>
MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act
Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>
Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans
Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>
Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand
There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3
As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>
The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery
The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>
Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place
The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>
National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>
Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill
The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid
Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>
Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes
New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>
Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released
The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>