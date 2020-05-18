Name Release: Fatal Crash, Te Pohue
Monday, 18 May 2020, 5:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the names of the two people who
died in a serious crash on SH5 at Te Pohue on Saturday 16
May.
They were 20-year-old Maja Eve Sanders and
19-year-old Joshua Tom Van Hooijdonk, both from
Hastings.
Police extend sympathies to their
families.
Enquiries are underway to establish the
circumstances of the
crash.
