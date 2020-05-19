Update: Sumner Crash - Canterbury
Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise that one person has died following
the crash near Summit Road in Sumner earlier
today.
The person was the sole occupant of the
vehicle.
Summit Road, at the intersection of Evans
Pass Road, will remain closed for the next few hours while
Police investigate the
scene.
