Survey Measures Resident Satisfaction With Council Services

Horowhenua District Council is undertaking its annual Resident Satisfaction Survey to find out what residents and ratepayers think of the services and facilities provided to the community.

The survey is being conducted by telephone, and randomly selected households in each Horowhenua ward will be contacted until Sunday 7 June. Phone calls will be made between 4:30pm and 8pm from Mondays to Thursdays, and between 10am and 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Council’s Chief Executive David Clapperton said the survey is an important way for Council to gain a picture of what works well for the community and what could be improved.

“Feedback from our residents about their experiences with us is valuable, and we appreciate residents taking the time to complete our survey,” he said.

“Once the results are available, we’ll establish a project group to look at the feedback in detail and suggest areas for improvement as part of our Customer Excellence Strategy. We’ll also use the survey to measure whether we’re meeting the targets in our Annual Plan.”

Key results from the survey will be made public once analysis and reporting are complete.

