Whakatāne COVID-19 assessment centre to open weekdays only

The Whakatāne COVID-19 assessment centre will be open weekdays only going forward.

The Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC), based at Whakatāne War Memorial Hall, will no longer be open on Saturday mornings effective immediately.

New opening hours: Whakatāne CBAC, at Whakatāne War Memorial Hall, Short Street:

Monday-Friday 9am-12.30pm

Weekend Closed

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Community Based Health Services Lead Dr Joe Bourne said hours may continue to change depending on the level of demand but the centre would operate for as long as needed.

“People with mild symptoms are safe to wait over the weekend and can attend on Monday,” added Dr Bourne. “There is no need to attend ED which should be reserved for people who require urgent medical attention.”

People with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-through facility:

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you. If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.



People are required to arrive at the drive-through assessment centre in a vehicle, only with those within their bubble. Those who don’t have access to a vehicle should contact their GP for advice.

