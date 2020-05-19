Road Closed - SH3, Brixton
Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 4:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to an incident near
State Highway 3, Brixton, where a man has been
injured.
The road has been closed while emergency
staff respond.
Diversions are in place.
While
there is not thought to be any ongoing risk to the public,
people and vehicles are asked to avoid the area at this
time.
More information will be provided as it becomes
available.
