Libraries Offer Limited Service From Monday 25 May

The Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service Centre will reopen their doors to book lovers on Monday 25 May but under Alert Level 2 they will have to operate in a different way.

District Libraries Manager Glenn Webster says from Monday people will be able to return library items via the after-hours facility, borrow items, request items and collect held items.

“However, we’ve had to put a few measures in place to ensure the safety of customers and staff,” Glenn said.

“People will have to show their library card to enter, so we can ‘contact trace’ if required. Only one family member is allowed at one time and the time spent in the library is limited.”

“Under Alert Level 2 we have to limit numbers in our libraries to increase physical distancing. This also means that unfortunately we cannot offer our full range of services such as wifi, computer access, printing, newspapers and programmes such as Baby Rhyme Time or study sessions,” Glenn said.

The libraries will also operate under reduced hours. Both the Marlborough District Library in Blenheim and the Picton Library and Service Centre will open Monday to Friday from 10.00 am – 4.00 pm.

Online services including access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers are still available.

For more information about the library service visit: www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz

You can call the Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) on Ph: 03 520 7491 or email library@marlborough.govt.nz

You can call the Picton Library and Service Centre on Ph: 03 520 7493 or email pictonlibrary@marlborough.govt.nz

