Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Concept Design Endorsed For Takapuna Town Square

Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 11:56 am
Press Release: Panuku Development Auckland

Takapuna locals can now visualise how their future town square will look after the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board endorsed the concept design today. Now, people will be able to give their feedback to help refine the details of the design.

In the future, the town square will be a place where people can come together to meet and relax, children can play and celebrations can be held. The design is the result of local feedback and expert master-planning which will give Takapuna a new heart.

Extensive feedback has been included in the design from the local community, Devonport-Takapuna Local Board and other key stakeholders between 2017 - 2018. The much-debated location and shape of the town square was decided in 2018, following feedback in over 5,300 submissions.

Aidan Bennett, Chair of the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board, says the design is fantastic and will further enhance the desire of locals to connect the town centre to the beach.

“It's no secret I have been a big supporter of this type of progress for Takapuna, so it warms my heart to see plans such as this nearing fruition. Since being elected, I have focused on working closely with Panuku to bring about good outcomes for Takapuna."

“It's very satisfying that Panuku has agreed to keep the Anzac Street car park open for as long as possible to ensure that Takapuna has plenty of parking during the Hurstmere Road upgrade. With the new Gasometer car park also coming on stream soon, car parking in Takapuna will be in abundance."

"I also appreciate the thought and effort that I know has gone into working out how the much-loved Sunday market could continue to operate, and how events such as ANZAC Day could work in the space. I firmly believe this town square will be the beating heart of Takapuna, with spaces where we can hold events and get together."

Chris Darby, North Shore Ward Councillor and Planning Committee Chair, says the design is the realisation of a great idea coming to life after a decade of careful planning.

“Takapuna is a stunning location and well deserves this beautiful and inviting concept design, which has been so sensitively crafted by the landscape architects. It retains the promised market life and provides a much-needed social anchor to Takapuna.”

“Along with the transformation of Hurstmere Road, we are on track to see a reinvigorated Takapuna that is better equipped to cater for current and future residents, visitors and businesses.”

Terence Harpur, CEO of Takapuna Beach Business Association, says the town square design will unite beachgoers and Hurstmere Road shoppers.

“The town square will offer a fantastic place for pedestrians to wander and spend time between enjoying the variety of shops, outdoor seating and dining options in the town square and surrounding Anzac Street, Lake Road and Hurstmere Road.”

Adrienne Young-Cooper, Chair of Panuku and Auckland Transport welcomed the news and is looking forward to hearing further feedback on the concepts from the community.

“In these very challenging times for town centres around Auckland it is great the Local Board and local community have a project that we hope will drive confidence in and improve the attractiveness of this lovely part of our city.”

Kate Cumberpatch, Priority Location Director – North at Panuku Development Auckland, says they are excited to get to this next stage and its great news for the people of Takapuna.

“We’re incredibly excited about sharing the design with the community. The design has been informed by multiple perspectives to reflect the desires and needs of Takapuna’s current and future community.”

The car park at 40 Anzac Street will stay open until early-mid 2021 when construction of the town square is due to begin.

About the design:

The design of the town square has been undertaken by Isthmus Group in partnership with mana whenua appointed representatives, Angell and Vern Rosier.

The design references the underground springs flowing from Lake Pupuke to Takapuna Beach and builds upon the meaning of Takapuna – Taka; to collect, gather, assemble and Puna; spring, water, life. Each entrance acts as a wananga / gallery and references its closest water body; Waitematā Harbour, Lake Pupuke and Hauraki Gulf.

The space has been designed to accommodate a range of events and activities including concerts and a regular market. A possible market arrangement has the potential to provide 86 stalls within the public square, 17 stalls along the lane and 20 stalls along Hurstmere Rd. A total of 123 stalls.

The design includes places for people to sit and play in the sun or shade, with a proposed water feature and outdoor dining area. A potential location for the Anzac Memorial has also been identified in the plan.

Next steps:

Over June and July, Panuku Development Auckland in collaboration with the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board will undertake a public engagement process to seek views on whether the design meets the objectives that were identified through previous community engagement between 2017 - 2018. Feedback will be sought through a mix of targeted stakeholder sessions and direct communications, as well as opportunities for the wider community to provide input.

Following this, the plan will move into the final detailed design phase, with a target construction start date of early-mid 2021.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Gasometer car park remobilised during Covid-19 alert level 3, ensuring the car park remains on track to open in the second half of the year. The new car park will eventually replace the car parks at 40 Anzac Street, with features including electric car charging stations, bike storage, and changing rooms.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Panuku Development Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The (Lack Of) Alternatives To Simon Bridges

Spin the roulette wheel. The suggestion that tomorrow’s headline poll numbers will decide the fate of Simon Bridges is a fairly extreme example of poll-driven politics. Still, we are where we are. On past evidence, the Colmar Brunton poll is kinder to National than other polls, so what’s the survival line? Is 35% good enough for a thumbs up, or bad enough for a thumbs down once you take the “plus or minus three per cent margin of error” into consideration... More>>

 


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 