Crash: Centennial Highway, Ngauranga - Wellington
Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently at a four-vehicle collision
northbound on Centennial Highway, Ngauranga.
Police
were advised of the crash just before the Newlands off-ramp
at about 12.37pm.
There are no reports of injury
however the incident is causing traffic
delays.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
