Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

What Happens To The Rivers When The People STOP?

Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Seed The Change

With a sudden halt in human activity, New Zealand saw some truly staggering environmental benefits of the recent lock-down. In densely-populated urban areas, we saw air quality improve by up to 90% overnight. Would our waterways fare as well?

As New Zealand was preparing to close its doors in the last week of March, Christchurch-based freshwater advocacy group, Drinkable Rivers, seized a unique opportunity to examine the tangible effects of lock-down on our waterways. The day before New Zealand entered Level 4, the team took the first of two water quality samples from the Ōtākaro/Avon River within Christchurch CBD. A follow-up test was then performed at the same site nearly 5 weeks later as restrictions eased and the nation moved into Level 3.

At first glance, the results showed some potentially exciting reductions in E. Coli, Lead and Zinc during the lock-down but, given the myriad factors impacting water quality, how should these numbers be interpreted? Globally, many others hoped to see similar improvements as a result of their local lock-downs. With dramatic claims about water quality improvements in the Ganga River later walked back by India’s Central Pollution Control Board, the Drinkable Rivers team acknowledged that interpretation is key and sought some expert analysis of the data.

Christchurch freshwater scientist Phil Clunies-Ross agreed that lock-down posed a “truly unique opportunity to examine the Avon during a time when our influences on the river may change significantly”. He noted that some specific areas where we likely could see improvement would be in reduced quantities of sediment entering waterways through human activity, as well as reduced concentrations of trace elements entering waterways due to lower industrial activity and fewer vehicles on the road. He also noted, however, that any direct interpretation of the data is tricky.

“From my experience, water quality sampling and analysis can be notoriously difficult, with various pressures (such as the weather) having significant influences on the biological, chemical and physical characteristics of the water. It can be very difficult to draw any conclusions from a limited number of samples... Compounding the difficulties in analysis is the ‘lag’ period, where changes (positive or negative) in water quality may not become apparent for long periods of time.”

He also noted that, in fact, a reverse correlation could be possible, where concentrations of certain contaminants such as E. Coli – one of the more notorious waterway pollutants – could have actually increased in lock-down due to activities that are very difficult to measure. E. coli levels are known to be quite variable in urban water samples; these results could be showing impacts of numerous potential sources which can contribute faecal contamination to the river at any time. These might include an increase in people walking dogs along the riverbanks or feeding birds in their local waterways during lock-down.

So what do we know for sure? The E. Coli results of both tests are higher than 550 cfu/100 mL which is the level that is considered to trigger Action status under the Ministry for the Environment/Ministry of Health 2003 Recreational Water Quality Guidelines. This indicates that the Ōtākaro/Avon River remains in the Poor category for primary contact recreation sites; in effect, unswimmable.

Ultimately, for Drinkable Rivers, this leaves only one certainty: there is still a lot of work to be done. Even a complete halt on regular daily activity as we saw in Level 4 (unless, perhaps, over a much longer period) is likely not enough to meaningfully improve our waterways. Our businesses and residents need to be actively working together on conservation and restoration efforts if we hope to get our rivers swimmable, let alone drinkable.

The good news, notes Clunies-Ross, is that the manual tests support the real-time readings currently being taken by Drinkable Rivers’ prototype water quality measuring device, Oracle 1. “Correlating these results with other datasets (such as rainfall events) could help to tell a story on the external influences of water quality in the system,” and, in doing so, further Drinkable Rivers’ mission to give our rivers a voice.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Seed The Change on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The (Lack Of) Alternatives To Simon Bridges

Spin the roulette wheel. The suggestion that tomorrow’s headline poll numbers will decide the fate of Simon Bridges is a fairly extreme example of poll-driven politics. Still, we are where we are. On past evidence, the Colmar Brunton poll is kinder to National than other polls, so what’s the survival line? Is 35% good enough for a thumbs up, or bad enough for a thumbs down once you take the “plus or minus three per cent margin of error” into consideration... More>>

 


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 