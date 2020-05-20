Bros For Change Receives Funding Boost For ‘Real Work, Real Talk, Real Change’

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is ecstatic that local legend, Jaye Pukepuke, and his transformation programme, Bros for Change, has been recognised with a significant funding announcement from Ministers Hon Shane Jones and Hon Willie Jackson.

The programme will be based in Kaikōura and has been awarded $510,000 from He Poutama Rangatahi, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s youth training and employment pathway fund, as part of the recent jobs, training and education budget announcement.

“This is fantastic news for all our whānau in Kaikōura, and a significant tribute to the dedication of the team at Bros for Change, who have done so much to connect rangatahi with new experiences, tools and skills; and to extend that positivity to relationships with their whānau and te ao Māori,” said Helen Leahy, Pouārahi of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

“Jaye Pukepuke a former New Zealand Māori and New Zealand Rugby League player; and 2018 Local Hero (New Zealander of the Year) has dedicated his life to supporting young people to face the future with confidence and excitement.

“He has gathered around him inspirational leadership the ilk of Ben Murray and Zion Tauamiti who emphasise the value of strengthening whānau relationships around rangatahi.”

One of the facilitators of Bros for Change described the difference made in the following ways:

“What is real? Real work, real talk and real change – that is our tagline. We tell the truth, we have lived, we’re not squeaky clean, so no sugar coating, we tell it how it is.”

“We began negotiating with MBIE over a year ago, to express our belief in Bros for Change as a life-changing proposition for many rangatahi who may have felt marginalised or excluded from future pathways,” said Leahy.

“We are so pleased the funding will enable a twenty-week leadership wānanga and wrap-around pastoral care for 36 young people.”

‘As a catalyst for positive change ensuring everyone reaches their full potential, regardless of their background, Bros for Change uses a strong sense of culture and identity to form the basis of its programme. By using the protocols of Te Ao Māori the programme helps to break down barriers and build strong relationships through encouraging respect for both the participants and the facilitators.’

(Impact Report on the Bros for Change Tīmatanga Hou Programme; Dr Anne Hynds, Letitia Goldsmith, Hēmi Te Hēmi and Dr Catherine Savage, 2018 Ihi Research)

Background:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHS2nXP49oA : Jaye Pukepuke TedX talk

www.brosforchange.com

