Update – Crash, Kawarau River
Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 7:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm a body has been recovered
following the crash on State Highway 6 near Victoria Flats
Bridge yesterday
The Police National Dive Squad
located the body in the partially submerged vehicle this
afternoon.
We are yet to formally identify the body
and have a number of further inquiries to carry
out.
The vehicle has been retrieved from the Kawarau
River.
The Coroner has been notified.
---
Otago Lakes Central Area Commander Olaf
Jensen
