Homicide Investigation Launched, Rotorua
Thursday, 21 May 2020, 6:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was
found dead at a residential address in Rotorua this
afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the
property in Owhata about 4.45pm.
On arrival, the body
of a man was located.
Police are speaking to another
man present at the address and are not looking for anyone
else in relation to the death.
A scene guard will
remain in place
overnight.
