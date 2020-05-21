Update: Homicide Investigation, Rotorua
Thursday, 21 May 2020, 6:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 59-year-old man has been charged with murder following
the death of a man in Rotorua yesterday afternoon.
He
is due to appear in Rotorua District Court
today.
Police is not seeking anyone else in relation
to the incident.
A scene examination is ongoing at the
address
today.
