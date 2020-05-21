Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Employment Boost For Developer Institute Graduates Through PGF Investment

Thursday, 21 May 2020, 10:42 am
Press Release: Developers Institute

The Provincial Growth Fund is investing in Northland's digital capability with funding for Developers Institute's graduate employment strategy.

Whangarei, Northland

Developers Institute is pleased to announce a $670,000 investment through the Te Ara Mahi allocation of the Provincial Growth Fund. The funding supports the delivery of a graduate employment strategy, which will place 85 students into local IT industry jobs over the next three years.

“New Zealand’s economic recovery will be largely driven by the regions and they need a well-trained workforce and sustainable employment opportunities to get their economies moving,” Shane Jones said.

The funding enables the design and implementation of the company's employment strategy, which will guide graduates completing their studies into employment in the local technology sector from 2021. Students will be supported by a dedicated account manager, providing pastoral care and career development training in advance of their first day on the job.

Ruth Green-Cole, Director of the Developers Institute, is optimistic about the continued demand for skilled software developers as the world turns to remote working solutions.

"We're facing a particularly challenging time ahead for the job market, but we do not see a massive slow down in the technology space", says Green-Cole. "It's the perfect time to consider upskilling or retraining while the world finds its feet again."

"Education is vital, but we acknowledge that for most, it is a stepping stone to employment. The PGF investment recognises the unique apprenticeship style approach we're taking at Developers Institute and helps us put a laser focus on completing that pathway for our students.

Delivery of the employment strategy has the positive side-effect of generating 85 jobs within the local economy, in student support roles and opportunities within the Developers Institute school itself. Despite the global struggles all businesses face during a pandemic, software studies lend themselves well to remote delivery, and career prospects in technology remain high.

"We are in a fortunate position to be able to continue delivering our courses remotely to students. If anything, it opens up more opportunities to reach people who wouldn't normally be able to study onsite at the campus in Whangarei. We're excited to provide real options for Northlanders to move into a thriving growth sector" says Green-Cole.

The team at Developers have been working closely with local businesses to build relationships and establish opportunities for graduates post-study. PGF funding ensures the ongoing availability of great career opportunities with local employers.

Developers Institute is currently delivering an NZQA approved Diploma in Web Development, after a successful pilot program in 2019. The software programmes are delivered by industry professionals, with an agile curriculum focused on preparing students to transition straight into industry employment. Enrolments are open for 2020 intakes in June, August and October.


Developers Institute is a private tertiary education facility located in Whangarei, offering a Level 5 Diploma in Web Design and Development. The school works closely with local industry partners to ensure the curriculum is leading-edge and regularly refreshed to keep pace with tech industry demands. For more information visit https://www.developers.ac.nz

