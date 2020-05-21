Update: Search For Dale Watene

Statement to be attributed to Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy:

Southland Police have located a body in the Longwood Forestry block.

The body is believed to be missing man Dale Watene.

Mr Watene, 40, went missing on Thursday 16 April from Otautau and has not been seen since.

A post mortem is set to go ahead tomorrow and a formal identification process is being undertaken.

We will have a clearer understanding of the circumstances once the post mortem has been completed.

Police wish to offer their condolences to Mr Watene's family and friends.

Victim Support is working closely with Mr Watene's family and providing them with support.

Anyone with information in relation to this case is asked to please contact D/Sgt Chris Lucy on 03 2110400.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

