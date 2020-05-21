Serious Crash On State Highway 1 In Bankside, Selwyn - Canterbury
Thursday, 21 May 2020, 3:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
State Highway 1 in Bankside, Selwyn.
The three-vehicle
crash that occurred along the Main South Road was reported
at 2.15pm.
Early reports indicate there are serious
injuries.
The road has been closed and diversions are
in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
