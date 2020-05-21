Police Seeking Information On Ashburton Assault
Police are investigating an assault on a teenage girl, close to the Ashburton Walkway, near the Ashburton Dog Park on the afternoon of Monday 18 May.
The victim was not injured and is being offered support.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and Police would like to hear from anyone who was using the walkway in this area between 1 and 4pm on Monday 18 May.
Anyone with any information, or who was in this area at this time, is asked to please Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh of the Ashburton CIB on 105, or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.