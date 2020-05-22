Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

St John’s Ambulance Worker Wins Taupō’s Essential Workers Mega Prize

Friday, 22 May 2020, 6:55 am
Press Release: Taupo Home Hosts Association

You get a buzz out of winning $2.00 on an instant kiwi, a meat pack in a raffle or quiz night at your local watering hole but imagine winning a mega Taupō getaway prize worth $14K, part of a grand total prize pool of $17K with seven runner up prizes.

St John Ambulance worker Dan Euinton from Tauranga has done exactly that and won the Taupō Essential Workers Mega Getaway Prize when wife Cayla-Faye Euinton nominated her husband on the Facebook campaign saying “As people become nervous to venture outside their houses, St John’s staff get busier and busier, ambulance workers have quietly being doing their job as normal, they haven’t asked for praise or any ‘extras’ but they turn up to work, help our most vulnerable and come home at the end of the day shattered.

Dan has done more overtime than I care to count during level 4 lockdown.”

New Zealand came to a standstill when the country went into lockdown on March 25. Many businesses took a detrimental nosedive including Tourism the country’s largest industry and since then everyone has been trying to find ways to recover, rebuild and reimagine. 

The idea of the campaign was created by Katie Jolly from Chris Jolly Outdoors and Elle Knight of Lakeside Accommodation, who had already been working on other collaborative initiatives. There was a common desire not to only help each other’s businesses but also to help promote Taupō as a preferred destination for Kiwi’s to vacation post lock-down. Together the duo became a whopping twenty-seven strong as local tourism operators and businesses rallied to pull out all the stops and roll out the red carpet for the essential workers campaign.

Jolly said I’m proud of our business community they have rolled up their sleeves and got behind this initiative, it’s an opportunity for our region “the heart of NZ” to give back and say thank you to our new super heroes and showing what can be achieved when people work together for the greater cause and this is a great example of He waka eke noa.”

Elle Knight who had the pleasure along with two of the other business sponsors were responsible for randomly drawing the winners for both the mega prize and the seven runners up prizes sponsored by the Taupō Home Hosts Association. Knight said everyone felt really excited and when each name was drawn you got the warm fuzzies. When I contacted Dan and Cayla I got an immediate sense of excitement because they were both so thrilled to have won.

Dan’s response says it all . . . . “We were just sitting down for dinner when we got the message that I had won.

To be honest, we thought it might’ve been a joke to start with! “It felt so surreal – I’m about to start my intensive care paramedicine internship which a year of hard work, so this break is the perfect chance to get away and relax for a few days. “We both got a bit teary eyed and couldn’t believe it. “Thank you so much to everyone who has donated to the prize pool. We are so excited to get out there and explore the fantastic things Taupo has to offer.”

The Taupō Home Hosts Association said they were delighted that seven other Essential Worker entries won runner up prizes of two-night stays and breakfasts in a range of gorgeous Taupō luxury properties. To be able to reward these worthy recipients from across a range of services including medical, mental health, logistics, supermarkets and caregivers is really special. The home hosts look forward to having them to stay and pampering them.

The mega getaway prize includes accommodation, a courtesy car with chauffeur, a traditional powhiri welcome, a three-hour boat charter, rafting adventure, jet boat ride, passes to local tourist attractions, personalised video memory of the adventure, professional photo package, a treat hamper, one beauty treatment and massage, passes for the bungy swing, restaurant & café vouchers, designer clothing voucher, locally made gifts, art and merchandise.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Taupo Home Hosts Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

 


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 