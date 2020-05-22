Name Release - Crash, Kawarau River
Friday, 22 May 2020, 7:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the identity of the person found
in a partially-submerged vehicle in the Kawarau River
yesterday afternoon, following a crash that was discovered
on Tuesday evening.
He was 59-year-old John Robert
Howard, of Queenstown.
Further inquiries are underway
as to the circumstances of what
happened.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more