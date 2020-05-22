Thousands Of Ducks Will Suffer In Silence This Shooting Season

Our waterways will be shattered with the sound of gunfire, as hunters injure thousands of birds when duck shooting opens this weekend.

Projectiles released when a shotgun shell is fired can spread out to hit non-target birds flying nearby. These birds can lie in agony for hours until they finally die.

"An estimated 200,000 birds will be needlessly maimed in New Zealand this season," says SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald.

New Zealand is home to many species of ducks and other water birds, each with their own charming characteristics and unique beauty. Australia has already banned duck shooting in three states. Macdonald says duck shooting is inherently cruel and New Zealand should take Australia’s lead on the issue.

Overseas studies indicate wounding rates from duck shooting could be between about 10% and 30%.

To understand the impact of this causal violence, SAFE is asking the Government to commission an independent review of injury rates.

