Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID’s Half-billion-dollar Hit To Council Finances

Friday, 22 May 2020, 9:11 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

New financial analysis reveals that Auckland could have a shortfall of more than half a billion dollars in revenue over the next financial year as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

More than half—60 per cent—of the council’s revenue comes from sources such as concerts and visitor attractions, pools and leisure centres, operations at Ports of Auckland, dividends from Auckland Airport shares, parking, development contributions and public transport fares.

All of these sources have declined significantly as a result of COVID-19, with the overall hit expected to be $550 million less cash coming in over the next financial year.

“While rates make up around 40 per cent of council’s revenue, the majority of our revenue comes from non-rates sources like recreation facilities, transport, concerts, and dividends from council assets,” Mayor Phil Goff said.

“All of these sources of income have dried up over the last three months.

“We are forecasting a shortfall of $30 million in revenue just from community facilities, pools and leisure centres over the next year. We’ve already seen a shortfall of $1.1 million in revenue from the zoo in April, and expect another $5 million over the next year.

“Overall, Auckland Council is forecast to have more than half a billion dollars less income as a result of COVID-19. The reality is, we have less money coming in, so we have less money that we can spend on the city and less money to deliver the essential services that Aucklanders rely on.”

Revenue from rates could also fall next year, because the council is proposing to allow people in hardship as a result of the pandemic to postpone or defer rates payments, the mayor says.

“That’s the right thing to do, but it means council may suffer a shortfall of around $65 million worth of rates income in the time that it would normally be available to support the funding of services and facilities like libraries, leisure centres and parks.

“All of this adds up to a huge challenge for Auckland. As a city and a council, we will have to make difficult decisions to reduce costs while ensuring we can continue to deliver key services and invest in critical infrastructure the city needs and which boosts jobs and economic recovery. We also need to target assistance to those in the most hardship because of COVID-19 by deferring rates.

“We’re looking at every way possible to save money and reduce expenditure. We’ve asked staff to take voluntary pay cuts, and we’re conducting a review that will result in fewer jobs in our organisation in the coming months.

“It won’t be easy and we will need to make some tough choices in the coming weeks as part of our emergency budget. But I’m confident that together we can get through this and recover stronger as a city.

Finance and Performance Committee Chair Desley Simpson noted, “We know we are looking at a big revenue hole and we need to act to address it. That is why, over the next two months, we will be doing our bit to find and deliver savings and reductions across the business to fill that revenue gap.”

“This will inevitably mean we have to look at reducing capital spending but more importantly reduce operational spending next year. These are difficult decisions to make, but absolutely necessary if we want our city to recover as quickly as possible from this crisis and move forward.”

Example revenue shortfalls (estimates) for Council include:

  • Rates postponement $65 million
  • AIAL dividends $60 million
  • Ports of Auckland revenue $60 million
  • Drop in consenting and licence volumes $50 million
  • Reduced parking and enforcement fees $40 million
  • Revenue from leisure centres, holiday parks, pools and other community facilities $30 million
  • RFA income $40 million, including:
    • Zoo revenue $4.8 million
    • Auckland conventions/concerts $14.2 million

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

 


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 