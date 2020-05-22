Ruapehu Business Council COVID-19 Recovery Forum

The Ruapehu Business Council is holding a special Zoom Forum starting at 2.00pm next Thursday (28 May) focused on supporting the post COVID-19 lockdown recovery.

Chairperson Andrea Messenger said that COVID-19 has seen businesses ‘bombarded’ with information from multiple sources which has often been confusing.

“The changing Alert level requirements have been a rapidly changing situation with businesses often finding it difficult to understand the big picture and where to go, and who to listen to for support and advice,” she said.

“Providing a Forum to discuss common issues and challenges and getting the right information from the right people is one of the key benefits that the Business Council provides for its members at times like this.

With central government committing billions toward assisting businesses and people to emerge from COVID-19 in the best possible shape and recover as quickly as possible the Business Council has assembled a range of organisations and businesses to talk about their COVID-19 experience and where to from here.

Speakers include; Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron, Council Chief Executive Clive Manley, Recovery Manager Warren Furner and Business Development Manager Peggy Veen, Regional Commissioner Gloria Campbell and Labour Market Manager Lou Scanlon from the Ministry of Social Development, RAL Chief Executive Jono Dean, i-SITE Manager Kim Treen, Ian Balme Forgotten World Adventures and Briar Hickling Work Broker Ministry of Social Development.

Mrs Messenger said that this is a ‘must take part’ event for all Ruapehu businesses and anyone interested in how Ruapehu is working toward economic and social recovery from COVID-19.

“To take part in the special COVID-19 Forum please email info@ruapehubusinesscouncil.co.nz or call 07 892 2993,” she said.

