Napier Road, Palmerston North - Central
Saturday, 23 May 2020, 7:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious two-car
crash in Palmerston North.
The crash on Napier Road/SH
3 happened around 10:15pm.
The Serious Crash Unit is
attending the scene.
Traffic is being diverted off the
highway at Roberts Line and Limbrick Street.
The
injury status of those involved is yet to be
confirmed.
