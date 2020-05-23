Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CAB Makes Calls To 14,000 People Over 70 To Support Government Covid-19 Welfare Check

Saturday, 23 May 2020, 7:50 am
Press Release: Citizens Advice Bureau

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) volunteers have called 14,000 people aged over 70 as part of a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Ministry of Social Development (MSD) national welfare programme. This equates to nearly 500 calls a day or 2,300 calls per week for a period of 6 weeks. Many CABs have also been involved in their local Civil Defence welfare programmes.

“This is a phenomenal effort on the part of our volunteers, made even more impressive when you consider that we have also continued to deliver the CAB’s information and advice service to over 27,000 clients during this time via our 0800 number, email and online chat,” says Kerry Dalton, CABNZ Chief Executive.

“These calls have provided an extra safety net for the most vulnerable during these unprecedented and challenging times,” says Ms Dalton.

CAB volunteers were quick to offer their support when NEMA and MSD asked for help with this work. Almost immediately, a sizable pool of over 300 willing CAB volunteers made themselves available.

“CAB volunteers put their hands up straight away to make these check-in calls, despite also dealing with the challenges of life in lockdown themselves. It’s a testament to our volunteers’ community spirit and drive to help their fellow New Zealanders,” says Ms Dalton.

“It has been heartening that the vast majority of those contacted were doing fine,” says Ms Dalton. Where needed, CAB volunteers were able to connect people up with the support they required. This included helping people to get medical assistance, being a listening ear to people who were lonely and anxious and putting people in touch with support services for groceries, transport and in-home care.

“The great thing about our volunteers making the calls is that they could use their CAB training and provide information and advice when that was needed. Our volunteers reported that people were very grateful for the phone calls and that it was also a very enriching experience for them to connect with many fantastic older New Zealanders.”

Reflections from a CAB volunteer about making welfare calls

“The people we were calling were overwhelmingly grateful that we were taking the time to contact and speak with them. Many were alone in their own bubble and were overwhelmed that people cared enough to call them and ask them how they were. Others spoke highly of the love, care and support they were receiving from family members, friends, neighbours.

There were those who needed help, and it was a comfort to be able to use our skills and resources as CAB workers to provide people with the information and help they needed, including connecting them up with other support services.

Many of the people with whom I spoke, had vivid memories of shortages experienced during wartime, through polio and influenza epidemics, and the Great Depression of the 1930s. It was fascinating to listen to their stories. To them the Covid-19 lockdown was just something they had to do, so they did it.

As the country has moved into Alert Levels 3 and now 2, people have spoken of the pleasure they are getting from being able to go outside to walk and talk with others. However, there are also some people who have said that they are now experiencing an increased sense of anxiety. They are nervous about venturing out to the supermarkets, driving and being close to strangers and may need added support stepping back into their pre-Covid lives.

Speaking for myself and the other volunteers with whom I work; assisting with the calls for the NEMA was one of the highlights of having to be in lockdown. It was an absolute privilege to speak with so many wonderful New Zealanders and something that I personally, will never forget.”

- Linda Hodge, chairperson and volunteer, CAB Matamata

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Citizens Advice Bureau on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Murray Grimwood on The Dig: Steady State Economics - We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world. We will also need to consider the issue of de-growth, and re-prioritise kindness and the commons. We have a choice as to whether we act now to make this transition voluntarily and with fairness, or have it forced upon us by times of economic, resource and ecological collapse.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>


 

National: Todd Muller Elected Leader Of National Party

Todd Muller has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, the party caucus announced today.
Nikki Kaye has been elected as his Deputy.
“There is no Team Todd, there is no Team Nikki, or anyone else – there is only Team National,” Mr Muller said.
“National has always been a coalition of city and country, business and community, conservatives and liberals – National is the party for all New Zealanders.... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

National: No Show By Treasury Shows Govt In Full Dismissal Mode

Treasury’s last minute decision not to bother showing up at the Epidemic Response Committee shows an arrogant Government that’s happy to dismiss scrutiny, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh was ... More>>

ALSO:

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 