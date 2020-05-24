Recovery Operation, Cape Farewell
Sunday, 24 May 2020, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An operation is underway to recover a body at Cape
Farewell today.
Police received a call yesterday
afternoon reporting personal items had been found on a
clifftop track.
A drone was deployed to canvass the
area, and located the body of a man some way down the
cliff.
Police Search and Rescue along with an Alpine
Cliff Rescue team are working to recover the body.
The
man's death is not connected to the search for missing
trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor.
The death
will be referred to the
Coroner.
