Ground-Breaking Project To Support New Zealand Charities Affected By Coronavirus Launched Today

Award-winning TV project combines philanthropy with entertainment and is looking for New Zealand charities to be the recipient of exposure and funds

Charity TV Global is an international award-winning TV production company that successfully combines philanthropy with entertainment. Net proceeds from all Charity TV Global filming and fundraising projects are gifted to our philanthropic partners. Our latest TV series is currently screening every Sunday on TV 1. Being a socially responsible organisation Charity TV Global’s mission is to use entertainment as a vehicle to steer New Zealand TV audiences into ‘giving back’.

Like the rest of the economy, New Zealand charities are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Without the ability to hold fundraisers and other events, many organisations are seeing a decline in revenue, which could hinder their ability to offer services that people need now more than ever. In this unprecedented time, we all need to make sure that economic contraction and social distancing do not disconnect vital organisations like yours from the society you support. Now, like never before, charities and not-for-profits need others to step up and lend a hand, and that is precisely what Charity TV Global is doing.

Charity TV Global has multiple TV broadcast deals in several countries, including New Zealand (TVNZ 1). As a registered entity, Charity TV Global Foundation oversees all filming and fundraising projects to ensure transparency, accountability and adherence to relevant fundraising laws.

Applications for grants are open and can be submitted online at www.charitytvglobal.com (this process will only take you 30 seconds).

Charity TV Global looks forward to working with your charity by providing exposure and funding during these difficult times.

© Scoop Media

