Air New Zealand Lounges To Open Today

A number of Air New Zealand lounges will reopen across the country today.

The airline will welcome customers back to its Auckland Regional, Wellington Domestic and Christchurch Domestic lounges, along with nine of its regional airport lounges.

This includes regional lounges in Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Queenstown, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says while it’s great to welcome customers back to the airline’s lounges, they’ll be operating slightly differently to what people are used to.

“In line with government regulations, our self-service buffet won’t be available. Instead, customers will be required to be seated once they enter the lounge and there’ll be table service with packaged snacks on offer, as well as beverages.

“We know those travelling will be looking forward to once again being able to order a flat white before they fly and in lounges with a barista, customers will be given the choice of ordering through the Air New Zealand app, or through their server.”

The lounges will not be serving alcohol, but more food and alcohol options will be introduced in the coming weeks. There will also be a maximum of 100 people able to be in any lounge which would normally cater for more than that.

Auckland Domestic lounge remains closed as it undergoes refurbishment. Valet parking also reopens today.

