Police Look To Identify Driver
Police investigating the recent homicide in Otaki are looking to speak with a man who gave a ride to a hitch-hiker on Saturday 16 May 2020.
The man, driving a red car, picked the male hitch-hiker up between 5pm and 6pm from State Highway One south of the Otaki township before dropping him off in Paraparaumu.
We believe the driver may have been visiting family in Levin and was travelling back towards Wellington.
We are hoping this driver can assist the investigation team as we piece together a timeline of events relating to this enquiry.
If you are the driver, or can help us locate him, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200517/3200.