EQC Encourages Homeowners To Lodge A Claim For The Levin Earthquake

EQC Deputy Chief Executive Renée Walker says that EQC had received a small number of claims from today’s 5.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 37km, centred 30km north-west of Levin.

“This was a slab event, relatively deep, the energy was widely dispersed and therefore felt across the country. It has triggered close to 37,000 felt reports to Geonet, which I understand is a record ” said Ms Walker.

“By 3pm today, nearly 60 homeowners have lodged a claim for damage with us.”

Under Alert Level 2, all EQC staff are available to help customers. All claim lodgement channels are open and claims continue to be managed and settled.

EQC is also able to organise and attend site visits, following a site safety review and risk assessment to ensure that COVID guidelines are followed.

Ms Walker recognises that the pandemic restrictions may cause some minor delays and frustrations for customers onsite assessments.

“We thank our customers for their patience and hope they recognise these are extraordinary times and that everyone’s health and well-being needs to take priority.”

Ms Walker is encouraging any homeowners whose properties may have been damaged by today’s earthquake to go online or contact EQC about lodging a claim.

EQC’s website has more information about what to do after an earthquake at:

https://www.eqc.govt.nz/get-help-now-claims

Background information

Homeowners now have up to two years following the disaster event that damaged their property to notify us of damage. We do, however, encourage people to lodge their claims within three months, wherever possible, as the time taken to lodge a claim could affect our ability to properly assess the damage.

You can lodge claims with EQC online at www.eqc.govt.nz/claims, via email on info@eqc.govt.nz or by calling 0800 DAMAGE (326 243). The EQC call centre is open 7am to 9pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays. Having your insurance policy at hand helps when you contact us.

From 1 July 2019, EQCover has increased for residential buildings from $100,000 (+ GST) to $150,000 (+ GST), affecting policy holders on the anniversary date of their existing policy (which is generally the annual renewal date), or if you take out a new policy.

Also from 1 July 2019, EQC will no longer cover contents, affecting policy holders on the anniversary date of their existing policy (which is generally the annual renewal date), or if you take out a new policy.

