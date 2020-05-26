Workplace Incident In Rosedale, Auckland
Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 6:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a workplace incident
at an address on Unity Dr in Rosedale, Auckland.
The
incident was reported at 7.35pm.
Initial reports
indicate there are serious injuries.
Worksafe will be
advised.
