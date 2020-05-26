NZ Catholic Bishops' Statement On Lifting Of Level 2 Restrictions To 100 For Religious Services
Kia tau te rangimārie ki ā koe.
Following the Prime Minister’s announcement this afternoon, Mass – restricted to 100 people – is able to resume from this Friday at noon. We will issue a Pastoral Letter tomorrow. Each parish will decide what is manageable and safe for their community including whether any particular weekday or Sunday Mass resumes.
The guidelines for the reception of Holy Communion and health practices during a pandemic remain in place. Not all parishioners will be able to attend Mass because of the restrictions of numbers. Others will not attend due to health reasons, concerns or fears.
For these reasons, the dispensation of attendance at Sunday Mass continues. Live-streamed Masses will continue to be offered for these people.
Yours in Christ; ngā mihi o te wā ki a koutou,
Bishop Steve Lowe, Bishop of Hamilton and NZCBC Secretary, for the NZ Catholic Bishops.