Serious Crash, Stratford - Central
Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 7:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on Broadway (SH3), Stratford.
Police
were called about 5.30am.
Initial indications are one
person may be seriously injured.
The road is closed,
with diversions in place.
Motorists should expect
delays and avoid the
area.
