Planning Underway To Resume Search For Trampers
The search for missing trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor will not resume today.
The extremely hazardous terrain in the search area has seen a large amount of rainfall, which means conditions are still not safe.
Plans to resume searching are ongoing.
It is expected that when the search resumes, it will involve specialist trackers, search dogs, and the use of RECCO search radar, once conditions are dry enough.
Police would like to thank everyone involved with the search to date, including LandSAR volunteers and critical support from NZDF, FENZ and DoC