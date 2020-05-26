Maniapoto Rangatira Steps Down As Chairman

The Maniapoto Māori Trust Board (the Board) has announced this morning that Mr R. Tiwha Bell, has stepped down from his role as Chairman.

Mr Bell has made an enormous contribution to the Board, and although he has stepped down, Mr Bell’s leadership and knowledge will continue to benefit Maniapoto as an ongoing trustee and Kaumātua Kaunihera o Maniapoto representative.

The Board acknowledge his service throughout the years, with over 14 years held as Chair.

Keith Ikin (formerly Deputy Chairman) has been confirmed as the new Chairman, with John Kaati (Ngā Tai o Kāwhia Regional Management Committee representative) named Deputy Chair.

“Tiwha has always put the Iwi first for many years and remained absolutely committed to achieving the best possible outcome for our people. The Board have been very fortunate and privileged to have had his wisdom and strength fill the role”, says Mr Ikin.

“Our immediate focus for Maniapoto continues to be mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our people. We are proactively looking for economic recovery opportunities and partnerships with key groups across the rohe remains a key priority.

“The Board also remain committed to negotiating a comprehensive settlement of the Maniapoto Tiriti o Waitangi historical claims on behalf of Maniapoto.”

Ā muri kia mau ki tēnā, kia mau ki te kawau mārō, whanake ake, whanake ake

