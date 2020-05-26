Taylor River Pathway Revamp

Blenheim’s iconic Taylor River pathway is about to receive a much-needed revamp.

The path system, which was first developed in the early 2000s, is used by around 900 walkers and cyclists each day and is in need of some extra attention to keep up with demand.

The pathway project is set to begin on Wednesday 3 June 2020 and will see the existing path that runs between the Beaver Road and Monro Street footbridges, widened to three meters. Grading work on the side of the pathway will be carried out to create a gentle slope from the path to the grass, and rail crossings will be realigned to 90 degrees to improve safety for wheeled users, such as mobility scooters, cyclists and scooters.

Walking and Cycling Coordinator, Braden Prideaux says community feedback has highlighted the narrowness of the path and the inability to comfortably pass other users.

“Widening the paths will bring them in line with NZTA standards that are based on allowing a pedestrian and a cyclist, or two mobility scooters, to safely pass each other with a natural distance in between,” Mr Prideaux said.

The project will be carried out in stages to ensure users can continue to access the area between the two footbridges during the construction period. Signage will be installed to advise users of the construction work.

“While the project is underway it’s important people keep out of construction areas for their own safety. In most cases people will be able to use the pathway on the opposite side of the river, or to go around the construction area on the grass. Dog owners are also asked to use leads around construction areas, to keep themselves and their pets safe,” Mr Prideaux said.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-July 2020.

Further information can be found at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/cycling-and-walking/projects-and-strategies/taylor-river-pathway

