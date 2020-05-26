Upper Hutt Event Funding Round Open From Queen’s Birthday

Local event organisers are invited to apply for funding support through Council’s annual event funding round from next week. Applications will be open throughout the month from Monday 1 until Tuesday 30 June 2020.

An event fund pool is available to support a number of events in Upper Hutt each year which contribute significantly to the city. Events will play an important role in helping the city recover from the effects of COVID-19 as they encourage community connectedness, city pride, and economic growth. Event types can vary from a music festival to a camping experience, or even a rugby tournament. Event organisers can apply for a grant of up to $5,000.

In order for an event to be considered for funding, applications must demonstrate how the event will support Council in achieving its vision—‘Life. Leisure. Live it!’ through its 5 strategic priorities: Community; Environment; City center; Economy; and Infrastructure. Organisers will also need to be able to provide supporting documentation, including an overview of the event, and a refuse disposal plan.

Understandably, these are uncertain times as COVID-19 has had a huge impact on events this year. Should a future event be affected by COVID-19 restrictions, Council will work with the organiser to postpone the event or find an alternative solution.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information and to apply for a grant under the event funding scheme, please go to upperhuttcity.com/events-fund

